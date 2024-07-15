Calabarzon is overall champ at 2024 National Festival of Talents

AFTER a week-long talents and skills competition, Calabarzon (Region 4-A) emerged as the overall champion at this year's National Festival of Talents (NFOT) organized by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Joining Calabarzon in the roster of overall winners were Central Luzon (Region 3) as first runner-up, Davao Region (Region 10) as second runner-up, Bicol (Region 5) as third runner-up, and National Capital Region (NCR) as fourth runner-up.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our contestants in the National Festival of Talents. Whether you're going home with a gold medal, or silver medal, or a bronze medal, or nothing, our dear learners, in our hearts, you are all champions," said Bureau of Learning Delivery (BLD) Director IV Leila Areola.

Cagayan Valley (Region 2) received the Biggest Delegation Region award, while Caraga (Region 13) was hailed as the Most Organized Region.

In a ceremonial turnover, DepEd-Central Visayas Curriculum and Learning Management Division chief Maria Jesusa Despojo passed the NFOT banner to Ilocos Region (Region 1) as the 2025 NFOT host region.

"It is imperative that we reflect on its (2024 NFOT) true essence. This event, from its inception to its culmination, has been created and crafted as part of our goal to benefit our learners," said City of Naga Schools Division superintendent Ronald Gutay. (Jessa M. Magbutay, NWSSU intern)