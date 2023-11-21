Camilon’s DNA found in abandoned vehicle

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed Tuesday, November 21, 2023, that the DNA evidence obtained from a vehicle linked to the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon has matched with the DNA of her parents.
PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference Tuesday, November 21, 2023, that the DNA from the hair strands recovered from the red Honda-CRV matched that of Camilon’s parents.
Fajardo said the blood specimen recovered in the vehicle is still undergoing examination.
“Malaking maitutulong ito dahil kung matatandaan niyo may lumutang na dalawang witness na nagsasabi na may tatlo silang kalalakihan na nakita na may inililipat na isang duguang babae mula sa isang Nissan Juke papunta sa red CRV,” said Fajardo.
(This will be very helpful because if you remember, two witnesses surfaced and claimed that they saw three men moving a bloody woman from a Nissan Juke to a red CRV.)
“Ito pong positive match doon sa DNA profile sa magulang ng nawawalang biktima ay isa lang, ibig sabihin nun na ‘yung ating biktima ay sumakay or at least naisakay or present siya doon, nagpapatunay na nandoon siya, naisakay siya doon sa recovered CRV,” she added.
(This positive match in the DNA profile with the parent of the missing victim means that our victim rode or at least was present there, proving that she was there.)
Fajardo said investigators are also looking into forensic evidence to identify the possible people behind Camilon’s disappearance.
Camilon was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12, 2023.
The PNP earlier referred to the filing of kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges against Police Major Allan de Castro, his driver/ bodyguard Jeffrey Magpantay and two other John Does in relation to Camilon’s case.
De Castro admitted to having an illicit affair with Camilon but refused to comment on his alleged involvement in her disappearance.
Magpantay was positively identified by the witnesses who allegedly saw him and two other men carrying a bloody and unconscious woman, whose physical features matched Camilon, from a vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.
The red vehicle was recovered in Batangas City.
De Castro is currently under restrictive custody at the PNP-Calabarzon Police Provincial Office, while Magpantay and the two other possible suspects are already being tracked down.
Fajardo assured that there will be no white wash in the investigation on the case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)