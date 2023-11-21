Camilon’s DNA found in abandoned vehicle

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed Tuesday, November 21, 2023, that the DNA evidence obtained from a vehicle linked to the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon has matched with the DNA of her parents.

