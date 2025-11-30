Cancer risk extends beyond smokers, experts warn

THE Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) is reminding the public that the risk of developing cancer is not limited to active smokers.

Speaking at last week’s media conference organized by the Department of Health (DOH) in Tagaytay City, PCS operations manager Romeo Marcaida said similar risks come from secondhand and thirdhand smoke.

"There are different ways tobacco can affect you," said Marcaida.

Secondhand smoke refers to smoke exhaled by a smoker or smoke that drifts from burning tobacco and vapes.

Thirdhand smoke is the toxic residue containing nicotine, carcinogens, and heavy metals that settles on surfaces and objects such as clothes, furniture, walls, bedding, carpets, vehicles, and other items.

Given the risks from tobacco exposure, Marcaida noted that at least a dozen types of cancer are related to it.

"There are 12 cancers attributable to tobacco," he said.

Among them are lung, esophagus, stomach, lip/oral cavity/pharynx, larynx, and pancreas cancers.

Also linked to tobacco use are bladder, liver, colorectal, leukemia, cervix uteri, and kidney cancers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)