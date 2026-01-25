Capiz priest to serve as new Aklan bishop

A PRIEST from the Archdiocese of Capiz will be serving as the new bishop of the Diocese of Kalibo.

This after Pope Leo XIV appointed Fr. Cyril Villareal as the new bishop of Kalibo and succeed Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc, who retired in June 2025.

Born in March 1974, Villareal was ordained a priest on May 25, 2001.

He studied philosophy at St. Pius X Seminary in Roxas City, and theology at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

He holds a master’s degree in higher religious studies and a licentiate in sacred theology from the UST Central Seminary, and a master’s degree in theology from the University of Vienna in Austria.

Earlier, he served as assistant dean of Theology at the Sancta Maria Mater et Regina Seminarium in Roxas City from 2000 to 2004.

From 2005 to 2010, Villareal served as assistant chaplain of the Filipino Catholic Chaplaincy in the Archdiocese of Vienna, and as assistant priest at the Parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Vienna.

Prior to his appointment, Villareal has been serving as parish priest of St. Thomas of Villanova Parish in Dao, Capiz. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)