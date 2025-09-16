Cardinal Advincula on corruption: A concrete form of evil

MANILA Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula added his voice on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to the snowballing indignation of the corruption-ridden flood control projects, describing them as a "concrete form of evil."

In a pastoral statement on the issue of corruption, Advincula said he is one with the mass condemnation of the corrupt practices in the country.

"Corruption is more than just a manifestation of greed. It is a concrete form of evil. If left unchecked, society will be ruined by it, including the core of our humanity, that is, our dignity," said Advincula.

"The many organized rallies denouncing corruption and demanding accountability are not merely pockets of political resistance. They are not just expressions of disgust and anger directed at the perpetrators of one of the vilest scams in the history of our nation," he added.

However, the Cardinal stressed that such activities must not involve violence and other hostile acts.

He said it is imperative for the public to adopt "peaceful and non-violent actions" against corruption.

"The issue of corruption plaguing our nation cannot be ignored anymore. The catastrophe it has caused is shaking the soul of our country and has awakened the seemingly lethargic resolve of many Filipinos to make a stand against corrupt practices and to demand accountability from the guilty," said the prelate.

"One with my brother bishops in the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, I, therefore, enjoin all parishes, shrines, chaplaincies, mission stations, and religious communities to conduct prayerful reflections, circles of discernment, and concrete but peaceful and non-violent actions against corruption," Advincula added.

The pastoral statement of Advincula comes in time for the September 21 mass action set at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Called the Trillion Peso March Against Corruption (TPM), the protest rally aims to demand justice and accountability from the recent flood control fund anomalies.

At least 211 church groups, political parties, universities, civil society organizations, and youth and student movements, as well as 56 individuals have expressed their support to the protest actions.

Advincula ordered that the pastoral statement be disseminated in all communities in the Archdiocese of Manila through social media platforms, newsletter, preaching, and formation sessions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)