Cardinal Advincula prays for peace, hope for 2026

MANILA Cardinal Jose Advincula is praying for peace and hope for all Filipinos as they welcome the year 2026 after a tumultuous 2025.

In his New Year's Message, Advincula said he agrees with Pope Leo XIV on the need to pray for peace around the world, including the Philippines.

"Like most of you, I often feel the scourge of a people, who have been wanting peace and progress, but to no avail," said Advincula.

"The world needs the peace... Our country needs it even more," he added.

The cardinal, however, said what everyone needs is true peace, and not just because of the absence of conflicts.

"I echo with deep conviction that peace is not achieved by force or fear, but by a disarmed heart and a disarming way of life. True peace begins within us, rejects violence and domination, and grows through humility, dialogue, mercy, and trust," said Advincula.

Aside from peace, the prelate said the faithful should also pray for them to have hope for the new year.

"The cynical among us would give up and abandon the struggle. But we are a people of hope," said Advincula.

"Let us face the New Year not with answers and solutions but with courage and faith," he furthered.

In doing so, he urged everybody to imitate Mary, as seen when she agreed to become the Holy Mother of God.

"We welcome 2026 with the heart of Mary open to mystery, attentive in discernment, questioning without fear, and anchored in trust," said Advincula.

On Thursday, the world said goodbye to 2025 and ushered Year 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)