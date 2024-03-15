Cardinal Advincula to lead Holy Week activities at Manila Cathedral

MANILA Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set to lead the faithful of the Archdiocese of Manila in the Holy Week activities to be held at the Manila Cathedral.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Manila said Advincula will preside over the Palm Sunday Mass on March 24 at 8 a.m. where churchgoers carry palm leaves to be blessed by the priest.

Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and marks the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the Paschal Mystery or the Suffering, Death, and Resurrection of the Lord. The triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem is also celebrated.

On March 28, Holy Thursday, Advincula will preside over the Chrism Mass at 7 am, to be preceded by the morning prayer at 6:30 am.

Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Chrism oil and the oil of the sick that is used in the sacraments of the Church and is attended by the priests and deacons as a sign of unity and brotherhood among the bishop and his clergy.

At 5 p.m., also on Holy Thursday, the cardinal will once again preside over the Mass commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples.

In the Mass, a significant ritual is the Washing of the Feet, where the presiding priest washes the feet of 12 individuals from various sectors of society."

"On March 29, Good Friday, the Stations of the Cross will take place at 9 a.m.

The Mass for the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion will start at 3 p.m. on Good Friday with the Eucharistic celebration consisting of three parts, particularly the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Cross, and the Holy Communion.

The cardinal is also set to lead the Easter Vigil Mass set to begin at 8 p.m. on March 30.

On March 31, Easter Sunday, the Masses at the Manila Cathedral will be at 8 and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead and is considered as the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ. (SunStar Philippines)