Cardinal Advincula urges Pinoys to undertake 'Pilgrimages of Prayer' for 2024

WITH the proverbial reset button being hit with the New Year celebration, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is calling on the Filipino faithful to undertake "Pilgrimages of Prayer" this 2024.

In his New Year Message, Advincula called on the faithful to heed the call of Pope Francis to make the year 2024 the "Year of Prayer."

"I invite you to embark on 'Pilgrimages of Prayer' this year," said Advincula.

"Let every ecclesial community go back to the centrality of prayer in our life as missionary disciples of Jesus," he added.

Aside from going back to putting prayer at the center of one's life, the Manila prelate said the New Year also provides the opportunity to undergo conversion.

This, he said, includes people undergoing personal, parish and institutional conversion.

"This means, for us, opening wide the doors of encounter, listening, and dialogue; the door of renewal of ourselves and the clergy; the door to greater witnessing of simplicity and humility; the doors of stewardship, good governance and care for creation; doors towards strengthening the faith formation and empowerment of the laity, and building up of our communities; the door of renewing our structures and ministries," he said.

"Leave behind those that do not help, and embrace those that make us a community, doors that lead to building bridges, closing the gaps, and promoting equality," added Advincula.

On Monday, Filipinos joined the world in bidding goodbye to 2023 and welcoming 2024.

For the Catholic Church, January 1 marks the celebration of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)