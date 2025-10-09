Cardinal calls for long prison terms for plunderers

ECHOING the call of the Filipino faithful, Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, called for the swift and effective imposition of justice against those behind the anomalous flood control projects.

In his homily, David said they will continue to push for justice and accountability.

"We must help dismantle this culture of corruption. Let the rule of law work," said David.

"What we need is not a new election term, but long prison terms for the plunderers," added David.

He said adherence to justice is the better way to cure a government flooded with corruption.

The cardinal said this should be done instead of resorting to a military junta, coup d’état, or snap elections.

"If a child gets dirty, we bathe the child—but we throw away the dirty water, not the child. The same goes for government. Even if it fails us, we must not throw it away—it’s something we have built together," he pointed.

"Let’s repair it, guard it, and make it work. Not through a coup, not through revolutionary government, not through military rule, not through snap elections," David added.

During the anti-corruption protests last month, there were reports of a coup d’etat and a military junta being pushed by a group of retired military officials.

Last Sunday, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano called on all elected officials to resign from their posts, and give way to snap elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)