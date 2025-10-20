Cardinal David asks Rome faithful for prayers for PH

CATHOLIC Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David brought the country's fight against corruption to Rome as he sought for prayers from the faithful there.

In a report by CBCP News, David was quoted as asking the Rome faithful to pray for the Filipinos and their ongoing fight against corruption.

“Please pray for us so that we may find peace in truth and justice, not in blood,” said David as quoted by the official news agency of the CBCP.

“When anger grows faster than justice, it can easily explode into violence," he added.

The Kalookan prelate issued the appeal as he formally took possession of the Church of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus Christ as his titular church in Rome.

"The ceremony, highlighted with a Mass, affirmed the cardinal’s identity as a member of the clergy of Rome," said CBCP News.

A cardinal is regarded as an honorary member of the clergy of Rome, with each one given a titular church while symbolically serving as its pastor.

As a sign of that relationship, he is expected to celebrate Mass there from time to time.

"A cardinal’s bond with his titular church continues until death, even after retirement from active ministry," said CBCP News.

To recall, David was appointed as a cardinal back in October 6, 2024, and was formally elevated to the College of Cardinals during a consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica last December 7, 2024. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)