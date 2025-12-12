Cardinal David welcomes axing of Caloocan cops

KALOOKAN Bishop Cardinal Pablo David on Friday, December 12, 2025, welcomed the decision of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to dismiss seven Caloocan City policemen for committing a warrantless arrest last July.

In a radio interview, David said it was a welcome development that the seven policemen were penalized after their actions led to the death of the son of the victim of the warrantless arrest.

“With this decision, we now have hope that our government system can function if the agencies with authority act correctly,” David said.

“This is a huge positive development… it shows that there are checks and balances and discipline against these excesses and abuses,” he added.

The cardinal said the decision also underscores the importance of keeping civilian authority above uniformed personnel in a democratic system.

“Having civilian authority over the armed forces of our country is one of the landmarks of a solid or stable democracy. There must be an agency that monitors the actions of our uniformed personnel,” David said.

The Napolcom earlier found the seven cops guilty of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, conduct unbecoming of a police officer, and incompetence, and ordered their dismissal from the service.

The administrative cases stemmed from the cops’ warrantless arrest of Jayson dela Rosa in July.

Dela Rosa’s son, Dion Angelo, subsequently died of leptospirosis after wading through floodwaters while searching for his father for days.

It was David who exposed the story of the altar server, Dion Angelo, and his father, Jayson, both residents of Malabon City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)