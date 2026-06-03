Cardinal reminds politicians to prioritize 'the good of the nation'

AMID the prevailing political discord, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is asking all government leaders to just go back to their sworn duties.

In a report by CBCP News, Advincula said public officials should always prioritize the good of the country and not themselves.

“We pray as well for our beloved country, that amid differences in political views and convictions, we may never lose our sense of fraternity, respect, and common responsibility for the good of the nation,” Advincula said.

The Cardinal also called on the faithful to pray for peace and unity among Filipinos.

He asked the faithful to offer their prayers for all political leaders in the country to smoke the peace pipe.

“In these times marked by uncertainty, conflict, and deep political divisions, we are called to return to the Heart of Jesus, the true source of peace, compassion, and unity,” Advincula said.

The message comes amid the ongoing stalemate in the Senate between the majority and minority blocs that resulted in the suspension of session for the past two days.

It also comes amid the continuous word war between the camps of President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)