Cardinal Sin Museum to open September 1

THE museum dedicated to the late Jaime Cardinal Sin is set to open on Sunday, September 1, 2024, in New Washington, Aklan with the former house of the family of the Edsa People Power icon now set to showcase his life and legacy.

In a social media post, the Museo Kardinal said the museum will be open to the public on September 1, a day after what would have been the 96th birthday of the former Manila archbishop.

"Perceive, Relive, Believe. The wait is almost over," said Museo Kardinal.

On August 31, 2023, the plan to transform the house of the late Cardinal Jaime Sin’s family into a museum was formally approved.

In a previous report by CBCP News, the project seeks to continuously honor Sin and ensure his legacy will ensure the test of time.

"We aim to preserve the memory of Cardinal Sin, and educate future generations about his life and teachings," said the Diocese of Kalibo.

Aside from items of the late Cardinal, the museum also intends to house a collection of ecclesiastical artifacts and archival materials of the Kalibo diocese.

“We aim to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the significant historical events and tangible heritage that shaped the Diocese of Kalibo’s remarkable journey of faith," said the Diocese of Kalibo.

Cardinal Sin, who died in June 2005, was the 30th Archbishop of Manila and the third cardinal from the Philippines.

Sin played a crucial role in the 1986 People Power Revolution, which toppled the dictatorship and ended the martial rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)