Cardinal Tagle denies product endorsements

FILIPINO Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Saturday, September 7, 2024, denied having product endorsements as seen on some pages online, saying the public should be careful against those behind such acts.

In a radio interview, Tagle, who is the Dicastery for Evangelization Pro Prefect in the Vatican, said he is not engaged in any endorsements, including religious items.

“There are circulating emails, Facebook accounts, and videos, where I appear to be advertising or promoting products,” said Tagle.

“You know, I have never endorsed any product, not even religious articles, so do not believe them," he added.

The Cardinal issued the statement amid the presence of advertisements online, particularly on Facebook, where he appears to endorse herbal medicine, portable air conditioners, and religious items.

Tagle is currently serving as part of the delegation of Pope Francis in his Apostolic Visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)