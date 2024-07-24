Carina intensifies into super typhoon

TROPICAL Cyclone Carina (Gaemi) has intensified into a super typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In a weather bulletin issued at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Pagasa said Carina is about to make landfall over northern Taiwan.

The eye of the super typhoon was spotted around 4 p.m. at 380 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa. It was moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2, while Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams) were under TCWS 1.

“Carina is forecast to make landfall over the northern portion of Taiwan this evening. On the track forecast, the super typhoon will cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) tomorrow (25 July) morning. Outside the PAR Region, Carina will cross the Taiwan Strait and make its final landfall over southeastern China tomorrow afternoon or evening,” said Pagasa.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said the Ipo and Binga dams have already released water amid torrential rains.

Affected areas due to the release of water from Ipo dam are the municipalities of Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel, Calumpit, Paombong, and Hagonoy.

The Binga dam will affect Barangays Dalupirip and Tinongdan in Itogon, Benguet. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)