‘Carina’ now outside PAR

TYPHOON Carina left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, July 25, 2024.

In a radio interview, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Veronica Torres said Typhoon Carina exited the PAR around 6:20 a.m.

However, the province of Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 1.

“Also naghahatak pa ito ng habagat kaya maulan pa rin. Asahan natin moderate to intense rain sa may western section ng Luzon (within the day),” Torres said.

“Pero hindi na kasing lakas ng naranasan natin kahapon (Wednesday, July 24),” she added.

Torres said Pagasa has yet to monitor any weather system that may threaten the country.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council clarified that the eight reported fatalities were due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and Tropical Cyclone Butchoy since last week.

It said there were no confirmed fatalities yet related to the onslaught of habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina that has placed various areas in Luzon, including the entire National Capital Region, Cainta in Rizal and the province of Cavite, under a state of calamity.

On Tuesday evening, during the onset of the onslaught of the combined effects of Carina and habagat, a pregnant woman and three children were killed in a landslide incident in Agoncillo, Batangas.

Flooding in various communities in the Metro is slowly subsiding as of Thursday morning, July 25, prompting dozens of displaced families to go back to their residences.

The North Luzon Expressway, which was impassable almost the whole day of Wednesday, is already passable since the evening of Wednesday.

The Marikina River also went down at first alarm. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)