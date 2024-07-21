‘Carina’ slightly intensifies

TROPICAL Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) has slightly intensified as it moves over Casiguran, Aurora, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday, July 21, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Pagasa said Carina was spotted at 350 kilometer (km) East of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 85 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa. It was moving westward at 20 km/h with strong to gale-force winds extending outwards up to 320 km from the center.

The weather bureau said Carina enhanced the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat which will bring moderate to intense rainfall over various areas in the country until Tuesday, July 23.

It included the areas of Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Ilocos and Central Luzon

Several areas in the extreme northern Luzon and northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan are expected to be placed under wind signal no. 1 by tonight or tomorrow in anticipation of strong winds associated with Carina.

However, Pagasa said Carina is not expected to make landfall in any parts of the country. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday or Thursday.

“Carina is forecast to steadily intensify over the next four days due to the favorable environment. It is forecast to become a severe tropical storm by tonight and reach typhoon category tomorrow evening. Rapid intensification within the forecast period is possible,” it said.

Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Meanwhile, the Pagasa said another weather system, a Tropical Depression which was formerly named as Butchoy will not affect the country although it can contribute in enhancing "habagat." (TPM/SunStar Philippines)