Caritas PH calls for nationwide mining moratorium

IN THE wake of the massive flooding in Mindanao, the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is calling for the imposition of a nationwide moratorium on mining activities.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines said it is imperative to impose a temporary suspension on all mining activities in order to prevent a repeat of the flooding in Mindanao.

"The recent devastation in Mindanao is not a natural disaster alone. It's a manmade tragedy fueled by greed and irresponsible practices. Rampant mining have created a ticking time bomb, and it just exploded," said Caritas Philippines Vice President Bishop Gerardo Alminaza.

"We demand a moratorium to halt the ongoing damage and hold a national conversation. Is profit more important than people's lives? Is the short-term gain worth sacrificing future generations?" added Caritas Philippines Executive Director Fr. Antonio Labiao.

Alminaza said mining activities and the destruction they have caused in the environment, such as deforestation, soil destabilization, and altered water flow, are already unacceptable.

"Irresponsible mining practices have ravaged our environment," said Alminaza.

Labiao also said that stopping mining activities is a better solution to the tragedies than simply relying on giving aids to the victims.

"Relief is crucial, but it's like bandaging a wound without addressing the infection. We need a systemic change," said Labiao.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 1.38 million people in Mindanao were affected by the massive flooding in the region.

A landslide also hit the gold-mining village of Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro on February 6.

As of February 16, 92 deaths have been reported, while 36 people have remained missing due to the landslide. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)