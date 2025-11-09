Caritas PH closely monitoring typhoon-hit areas

THE humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday, November 9, 2025, said it is closely monitoring the archdioceses and dioceses expected to be affected by Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a social media post, Caritas Philippines said it is currently coordinating with all diocesan Social Action Centers in preparation for response operations.

“Let us remain alert, prepared, and follow the advisories of local government authorities,” Caritas Philippines said.

“Together, let us ensure the safety of our families and communities,” it added.

Caritas Philippines encouraged the public to heed advisories and instructions from their local government units (LGUs), especially on preemptive evacuations; stay alert for early warning signs or signals; prepare emergency kits; secure their homes; and safeguard important documents.

Caritas Philippines also advised all parishes to keep devices and batteries fully charged, preposition relief goods and supplies when possible, and ensure the availability of lifelines such as water, electricity, communication, and access routes.

“In this time of uncertainty, may our faith, compassion, and readiness guide us as we pray for the protection of everyone in the path of the typhoon,” Caritas Philippines said.

On Sunday, several parts of the country began experiencing torrential rains and strong winds brought by Super Typhoon Uwan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)