Caritas PH launches national aid appeal for 'Tino'-hit areas

THE humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has launched a nationwide appeal for aid for victims of Typhoon Tino.

In a social media post, Caritas Philippines called on other dioceses to send donations to support the disaster response.

"Thousands of families have lost their homes and livelihoods due to Typhoon Tino. Your kindness can help them rebuild their lives. Together, let us be a source of hope and healing," said Caritas Philippines.

It said donations may be sent through Caritas Philippines bank accounts (Account Name: CBCP Caritas Philippines Foundation Inc.) at BPI (4951-007116/4951-007108), Metrobank (632-7-632028586), or BDO (004508034192).

"Share what you can and be a channel of mercy and love," Caritas Philippines added.

Last week, Typhoon Tino hit the country, resulting in the deaths of 224 people, with 526 reported injured and 109 others missing.

The typhoon affected a total of 946,660 families, or 3,330,315 individuals, across eight regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Over at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with the Philippines, particularly with those affected by Typhoon Tino.

In his message during the Angelus at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pontiff said he stands with Filipinos in facing the effects of the disaster.

"I express my closeness to the people of the Philippines, who have been hit by a violent typhoon," said Pope Leo XIV.

He also offered prayers for those severely affected by the calamity.

"I pray for the deceased and their families, as well as for the injured and displaced," the Pope added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)