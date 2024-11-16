Caritas PH readies for 'Pepito'

AS TYPHOON Pepito approaches the country, the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday, November 16, 2024, declared readiness to provide assistance to would-be-affected communities.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines said it had activated its emergency protocols ahead of the landfall of "Pepito," which is expected in Catanduanes by Saturday night or early Sunday.

"We are ready to extend our hands to those in need... Our emergency response mechanisms are activated and our diocesan networks are ready," said Caritas Philippines President Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

“We call on our partners and donors to help us prepare for the humanitarian needs of communities in Pepito’s projected path," he added.

The prelate said Caritas Philippines is also issuing a call for the faithful to be open to helping those who are in need.

"Let us open our hearts and share whatever we can to uplift those who will be most affected. Together, we can bring comfort, hope, and strength to one another," said Bagaforo.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), "Pepito" is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Saturday night or early Sunday.

"Pepito" intensified into a super typhoon before making its landfall.

For its part, the Diocese of Virac said it is opening the doors of its churches to serve as a sanctuary for families affected by the typhoon.

In a radio interview, Caritas Virac Executive Director Fr. Renato dela Rosa said churches will be opened as evacuation sites for families needing to be evacuated.

"All our churches are being opened and be used as evacuation centers," said dela Rosa.

He said they are also prepared to provide aid to families in need, particularly packs of five-kilogram rice and other non-food items.

"It could be an augmentation to those that are hard to reach for the local government units," said dela Rosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)