Caritas PH urges faithful to be generous this Advent Season

AS FILIPINOS prepare to celebrate the Christmas, Caritas Philippines called on the faithful to be generous, especially toward those with less in life.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines urged the faithful to exercise generosity in time for the start of the Advent Season on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

"Advent Sundays give us opportunities to prepare for a meaningful spiritual celebration of Christmas," said Caritas Philippines president Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

"What better way to prepare for the coming Christmas than by letting others experience and feel the love of God through our generosity and kindness," he added.

The prelate said it is by sharing gifts and blessings to the poor and needy will there be an opportunity for one to be closer to God.

"We are all channels of God's love for others. Our life shall be measured by how much we have shared God's love with others," said Bagaforo.

To note, the Advent Season is a four-week event in the Church calendar dedicated for the preparation of the coming Christmas.

The Advent Season starts on the fourth Sunday before December 25 and leads up to Christmas Day. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)