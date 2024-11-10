Casio, another PAOCC official to face criminal charges over maltreatment

CRIMINAL charges will be filed against relieved Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio and another official in connection with the maltreatment of a utility worker at a raided alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) firm in Bagac, Bataan last week.

In a press conference on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Lawyer Cherry Anne dela Cruz, representative and legal counsel of Central One Bataan PH, said charges of slander by deed will be filed against Casio before the regional trial court of Bagac on Monday, November 11, 2024.

She said another PAOCC official, who she refused to name yet, will be charged with physical injury for allegedly punching the victim thrice in the stomach moments after Casio slapped him three times.

The incident involving Casio was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

This prompted PAOCC chairman Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and PAOCC director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz to order Casio’s relief from his post pending the conduct of investigation into the incident.

Dela Cruz said they were still trying to retrieve the punching incident involving the other PAOCC official, noting that the raiding team confiscated the security cameras around the facility.

She said it took the 40-year-old utility man several days before seeking legal assistance from the company for the filing of charges against the PAOCC executives due to fear for his life as well as his family.

Dela Cruz added that they are also assisting several other employees of the firm who asked for legal assistance in relation to the abuses committed by authorities, led by PAOCC, during the raid.

“I know naglabas si Sir (Casio) ng apology statement, pero alam naman natin lahat na bilang opisyal ng gobyerno, alam niyo naman, sanay na kayo na kapag nag-e-execute kayo ng warrant, kung totoo man ang sinabi na may nanigaw, nagmura. Lagi naman ito nangyayari. Emosyonal lahat ng tao," Dela Cruz said.

(I know Sir Casio issued an apology statement, but we all know that as a government official, you’re all familiar with the fact that when you're executing a warrant, whether or not it's true that someone shouted or cursed, this kind of thing always happens. People get emotional.)

"So kumbaga ‘yung requirement as a public officer is dapat mas mataas ‘yung level mo of control and hindi ka basta mananakit. There is no acceptable reason. You really have to exercise utmost restraint at any given time during the operation,” she added.

(So, in other words, the requirement as a public officer is that your level of control should be higher, and you shouldn’t resort to violence. There is no acceptable reason for it. You really have to exercise the utmost restraint at all times during the operation.)

'Not a Pogo'

Dela Cruz maintained that Central One Bataan PH is not a Pogo, but rather a business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides back-office support to various gaming companies based abroad, including those involved in sports betting.

The PAOCC, together with other law enforcement agents, raided the facility situated at the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (Afab) on October 31 by virtue of a search warrant issued by a Malolos, Bulacan court over alleged human trafficking.

“Ito ‘yung kasong binabato nila sa kumpanya na we are involved in human trafficking, we are involved in scams, love scams, lahat yata ng puwede nilang ipasok na scam sa amin. Meron pang ‘yung underground banking. Madami silang nilabas na statement. However, nakikita naman sa mga footage, meron mga lumalabas na video na pagpasok pa lang ng PAOCC as represented by director Winston Casio, ang una niyang nilatag sa kumpanya ay 'wala kayong lisensya, wala kayong secondary license from Pagcor (Philippine Gaming Corporation),' which kaya daw sila magse-search,” Dela Cruz said.

(These are the charges they are throwing at the company: that we are involved in human trafficking, scams, love scams, and almost every kind of scam they could associate with us. They even mentioned underground banking. They released many statements. However, as seen in the footage, there are videos showing that when the PAOCC, represented by Director Winston Casio, entered. The first thing he pointed out to the company was that "you have no license, no secondary license from Pagcor," which is why they were conducting the search.)

“But of course, upon checking of the search warrant, lumalabas doon na ang hinahanap nila is alleged human trafficking so hindi nagda-jive ‘yung search warrant nila doon sa sinasabi nilang violations namin for lack of license,” she added.

(But of course, upon checking the search warrant, it turns out that what they were looking for was alleged human trafficking, so their search warrant doesn't align with the violations they're claiming against us for lack of a license.)

Dela Cruz said the Malaysian-owned firm is employing around 1,600 people, including only around 41 foreign nationals.

Following the raid, the PAOCC brought the 41 foreign nationals for verification to Manila.

Except for one, all of them have been cleared by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and were released on Thursday, November 7.

Dela Cruz said all of the foreign workers have a proper working visa, which allows them to work in the country.

She clarified that the information about the only foreign national who turned out to be a fugitive was only available sometime in September 2024 and unknown to the firm or the BI, which issued his 9G visa.

Dela Cruz challenged the PAOCC to file necessary charges against the firm.

She said they will be filing a motion before the Malolos, Bulacan court to quash the search warrant it issued against the firm, in order to allow the company to resume its operations for the sake of their employees and, most especially, their families.

“True enough, despite the alleged reliability of its intel and after a week since the raid, no charges, criminal, civil or even regulatory had been filed against Central One Bataan PH Inc. and/or any of its officers, as none of the allegations of Casio were shown, instead, Central One’s employees are rallying behind the legitimacy of the company’s operations and the lack of need to be rescued,” Dela Cruz said.

“Accordingly, Central One will exhaust all legal remedies to protect and clear its name, as well as prove the fabricated and baseless claims made by Dir. Casio, as it takes great pride in adhering to the highest legal and ethical standards in its business operation,” she added.

In an earlier statement, the Afab confirmed that Central One Bataan PH, Inc. is a registered enterprise. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)