Castro calls VP Duterte’s remarks on truth-telling ‘ironic, hollow’

VICE President Sara Duterte’s recent comments on the importance of truth-telling have been labeled as “ironic” and “hollow” by Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list Representative France Castro.

Castro's criticism came on Tuesday, July 9, following Duterte’s speech at the National Press Conference (NSPC) in Carcar City, Cebu Monday, where she urged students to avoid spreading false information.

“It’s ironic that VP Sara Duterte is now lecturing students about not printing or circulating false information when she herself has been engaged in red-tagging and spreading fake news,” Castro said.

The House Minority Leader highlighted the inconsistency in Duterte’s stance, pointing out the Vice President's past involvement in "spreading disinformation" and her 2019 statement claiming that “everybody lies” in response to accusations against Duterte administration candidates.

“[The] words ring hollow coming from someone who has actively participated in damaging the reputation of progressive organizations and individuals through baseless accusations and red-tagging,” Castro added.

ACT has previously called on the Commission on Human Rights to condemn Duterte’s allegations linking them to communist rebels.

Castro emphasized that public servants should lead by example, embodying the honesty and truthfulness they promote.

“As VP Duterte prepares to step down from her post as Education Secretary, we hope she reflects on her own actions and the impact of her words. Our students and our nation deserve leaders who not only speak about the importance of truth but also consistently practice it in their public service,” Castro concluded. (Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban Intern)