Castro cites FPRRD’s 'drama queen' remark on Sara Duterte

PRESIDENTIAL Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Friday, February 27, 2026, cited the “drama queen” remark of former President Rodrigo Duterte about his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a press conference, Castro was asked to respond to the statement of VP Duterte that since she announced her presidential bid for the 2028 national polls, some of her engagements were canceled after those who invited her said they were afraid that the administration would retaliate against them.

“Mismong ang dating Pangulong Duterte ang nagsabi na may mga pagkakataon na ang Bise Presidente ay sinungaling,” she said, showing a copy of a news article where Duterte tagged his daughter as a “drama queen.”

(Former President Duterte himself said that there were instances when the Vice President was lying.)

“Dito pinasinungalingan niya mismo na sinabi ng dating mayor Sara Duterte. So kailan pa ba natin paniniwalaan ang mga sinasabi ng bise presidente kung mismo ang kanyang ama ay sinasabing siya ay nagsisinungaling,” Castro added.

(Here, he himself contradicted what former mayor Sara Duterte said. So when will we believe the statements of the Vice President if even her own father is saying that she is lying?)

Castro also agreed with VP Duterte when she said that she should have stayed as mayor of Davao City instead of running for Vice President in 2022.

“Sumasang-ayon tayo sa kaniyang naturan, mas maganda nga po sana kung nanatili na lang siyang mayor sa Davao City at nahalal natin ang isang bise presidente na tutulong sana sa ating pangulo, isang bise presidente na magtatrabaho at aaksyon at hindi bakasyon at hindi puro paninira ang gagawin sa ating pangulo,” she said.

(We agree with her statement. It would have been better if she had just remained mayor of Davao City and we had elected a vice president who would help our President, a vice president who would work and take action—not go on vacation and not merely criticize our President.)

“Mas umunlad sana o mas uunlad pa, maliban sa ginagawa ng pangulo ngayon, kung siya ay may katuwang para sa pag-unlad ng bansa. Mas nagiging mainam sana, pero sabi nga natin, nasa huli ang pagsisisi,” she added.

(The country could have progressed more, beyond what the President is doing now, if he had a partner in advancing the nation. It would have been better, but as we say, regret comes at the end.)

VP Duterte earlier said she deeply regretted helping Marcos become President, which brought the country to what it is today—a government riddled with corruption, communities drowning in floodwaters, many families suffering from hunger, and prices of necessities at an all-time high.

In June 2024, VP Duterte resigned from her national Cabinet posts, including as Education Secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac). This was seen as an early sign of strain in her working relationship with the Marcos administration. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)