Catanduanes under signal no. 5 due to Super Typhoon Pepito

TROPICAL Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 has been raised over Catanduanes in the Bicol Region as Super Typhoon Pepito intensified on Saturday afternoon, November 16, 2024, posing a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" risk to the area, the state weather bureau said.

In its 2 p.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of Pepito was estimated to be 145 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The typhoon is moving west-northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 240 km/h.

"Extreme impacts from typhoon-force winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 5," Pagasa said.

Areas under TCWS No. 5 can expect very strong winds of over 185 km/h within the next 12 hours, potentially causing widespread damage to high-risk structures.

Pagasa advises that under this signal, all travel and outdoor activities should be canceled, and evacuation to safer shelters should already be completed, as it may be too late to do so under these conditions.

Under TCWS No. 4, areas that could experience winds ranging from 118 km/h to 184 km/h over the next 12 hours include:

Luzon

The northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay) and the northeastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malinao, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu

Under TCWS No. 3, which could expect winds greater than 89 km/h up to 117 km/h in at least 18 hours, are the following:

Luzon

Polillo Islands, the southeastern portion of mainland Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista), Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Barcelona, Castilla, Casiguran, Pilar, Donsol)

Visayas

The eastern and central portions of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan, Las Navas, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, San Jose) and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)

The following areas are under TCWS No. 2, where winds ranging from 62 km/h to 88 km/h may be expected within the next 24 hours:

Luzon

The southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Cordon, Ramon, Alicia, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, City of Santiago, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Palanan), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Umingan, Natividad, San Quintin, Tayug, Santa Maria, Rosales, Balungao, San Manuel, Villasis, Malasiqui, Bautista, Mapandan, Binalonan, Alcala, Asingan, Santo Tomas, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Manaoag, Bayambang, Santa Barbara), Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, the southern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Marinduque, the rest of Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island

Visayas

The central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan), the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan), and the rest of Northern Samar

The following areas are under Signal No. 1, where winds of 39 to 61 km/h may occur within the next 36 hours, along with intermittent rains:

Luzon

Mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Zambales, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay), Romblon, and the rest of Masbate

Visayas

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag), the northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago), the northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, and the northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

(JGS/SunStar Philippines)