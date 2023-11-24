Catholic faithful urged to join interfaith walk for life, peace

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called in the Filipino faithful on Friday, November 24, 2023, to join in the scheduled interfaith walk for life and peace on December 8 in Mandaluyong City.

In a radio interview, CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Family and Life (ECFL) Chairman Bishop Jesse Mercado urged the faithful to participate in the activity aimed at promoting life and world peace.

“Actively participate in this momentous event. It is our opportunity to come together, united by our devotion to life, family, and world peace, and to send powerful message of hope and unity in the Lord," said Mercado.

Earlier, Pro-Life Philippines set the Walk for Life, Family, and Peace on December 8 at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Mandaluyong City.

The activity will be kicked off by a Mass at 7 a.m., followed by the assembly of participants at 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the participants are set to march toward the Archdiocesan Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace (Edsa Shrine), where an interfaith prayer is set to be held at 10:30 a.m.

Pro-Life Philippines President Bernard Canaberal, in a separate radio interview, echoed the call of Mercado for the public to participate.

This, he said, is especially since December 8 is a declared national holiday in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

“Those who are advocates of prolife and those who are in the family and life ministries in parishes and whatever religious denominations, please join us. This gathering is much attuned to the realities of our lives these days,” Canaberal said.

Participating groups include the Royal Sultanate of Maharlika Darusalam (New Philippine Sultanate of the Tagalog Region), Moro National Liberation Front, Center for Life, Filipinos for Life, Bukas Loob sa Diyos Covenant Community, Philippine Conservatives for Progress, Philippine Social Conservative Movement, and Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines Inc. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)