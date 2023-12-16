Catholic faithful urged to wear masks while celebrating Christmas

ECHOING the advice of health officials, the Archdiocese of Manila is urging the Catholic faithful to consider wearing face masks while going through the traditional activities during the Christmas season, including attending the "Simbang Gabi."

According to Circular No. 2023-106, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula said they encourage the faithful to wear masks as recommended by their Ministry on Health Care when attending holiday parties and holding Christmas caroling.

"Heeding the recommendations of the Ministry on Health Care of the Archdiocese of Manila, we request our communities to observe the health and safety protocols," said Advincula.

"Let us practice voluntary wearing of face masks and hand hygiene," he added.

Similarly, the cardinal asked those with symptoms of respiratory illnesses to refrain from going to churches and attending other Christmas activities.

"Those who are ill must be reminded to stay at home so as not to spread infection," said Advincula.

In doing so, he said the faithful will be practicing compassion towards their neighbors as taught by the Church.

"Let these measures be our gesture of charity and compassion for others, especially those who are vulnerable," said Advincula.

Earlier, the DOH urged the public to consider wearing face masks when attending Christmas gatherings amid the rising number of respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.

On Saturday, the traditional Simbang Gabi Masses began nationwide as part of Filipino Christmas traditions. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)