Cavite 4th District elects Barzaga as new lawmaker

AFTER gaining a vote of 201,893 during the special elections on Saturday, August 29, 2026, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga has been proclaimed as the new representative of the 4th Legislative District of Cavite.

Based on the Certificate of Canvass, the District Board of Canvassers (DBOC) of Cavite proclaimed Barzaga on early Sunday, August 30, after besting four other aspirants for the post.

"We have duly canvassed the votes cast in the 4th Legislative District of Cavite for the candidates for the Office of Member of House of Representatives in the Special Elections held on August 29, 2026, and that Jennifer Barzaga obtained a total of 201,893 votes representing the highest number of votes legally cast for the said office," said the DBOC.

"On the basis of the foregoing, we hereby proclaim the above-mentioned candidate as the duly elected Member of the House of Representatives for the 4th Legislative District of Cavite," it added.

Placing second is Raul Mangubat after getting a distant 30,373 votes, followed by Jacinto Frani (24,350), Marvin Dupal-ag (1,184), and Leysander Ordenes (561).

The special polls registered a voter turnout of 57.75 percent despite the torrential rains that hit the country on Saturday.

A total of 258,361 cast their votes out of the 447,387 registered voters in the 4th Legislative District of Cavite.

The special polls was held for the replacement of expelled Cavite (4th District) Representative Francisco Barzaga Jr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)