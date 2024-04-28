Manila

Cavite Representative Barzaga passes away

CAVITE Fourth District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Barzaga’s passing, in California, USA, was announced through his official Facebook account.

“His dedication to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation transformed lives and shaped the future of his constituents. He will be remembered for his compassion and relentless pursuit of justice,” the post said.

“As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time,” it added.

Barazaga is survived by his wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and his three sons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

