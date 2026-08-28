Cavite special polls pushing through amid bad weather

"We have coordinated with Pagasa and the OCD. We want to know what the weather conditions will be like in Dasmariñas tomorrow," said Garcia. "We are therefore encouraging our fellow citizens -- the election there is definitely pushing through."

The poll chief said it would be best if the voters will cast their votes early.

"You should vote earlier. Regular voters may vote from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a manual election so voting ends at 3 p.m.," he said.

Meanwhile, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women may vote as early as 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

If deemed necessary, however, the poll chief said they are prepared to postpone the special polls.

"If our fellow citizens are unable to vote, the Comelec has options available based on the law," said Garcia.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Comelec may postpone the poll exercises due to "violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous causes" to a date not later than 30 days. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)