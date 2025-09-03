Cayetano bats for lifestyle checks on public officials

SENATOR Alan Peter Cayetano has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to proactively conduct lifestyle checks on public officials, emphasizing the role of such checks as a deterrent to corruption.

Cayetano raised the proposal during his line of inquiry to candidates vying to become the next Ombudsman in interviews conducted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) from August 28 to September 2, 2025.

Cayetano serves as the Senate’s representative to the JBC in his capacity as chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

“I’d really like for you to consider lifestyle checks. Kasi kung wala, there’s no deterrent,” Cayetano told one interviewee.

He said lifestyle checks help verify whether a public official’s actual lifestyle aligns with the declared net worth and asset accumulation in the official’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

“Ngayon sa social media, kapag nakita sa SALN mo na meron kang P5 million, but because all of that were acquired in the 1970s to 80s, and you have a car or watch, they automatically think you’re corrupt. On the other hand, if you say no to lifestyle checks, many will be flaunting their wealth,” he said.

Cayetano underscored the need for public servants to live simply and avoid ostentatious displays of wealth. He said this in the context of alleged corruption issues in flood control and ghost projects.

He also reiterated the importance of selecting a morally upright and proactive Ombudsman to lead the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Napakahalaga na tama ang mapili nating Ombudsman. Given y’ung nangyayari ngayon sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), given y’ung perennial na nangyayari sa iba’t ibang departamento, having a very proactive but balanced Ombudsman will really change so much,” he said.

Cayetano emphasized that the choice of the next Ombudsman is crucial in restoring public trust in government institutions.

“I think who the next Ombudsman is will determine whether people will totally lose confidence in any government official,” he said.

“If we have a good Ombudsman, I really believe na pwedeng bumalik ang tiwala ng tao sa public officials,” he added. (PR)