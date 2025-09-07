Cayetano: Reform won’t last if discipline depends on who’s in power

CORRUPTION in the Philippines will only end if every single Filipino would learn to do what is right even without being policed or pressured, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Reflecting on the recent corruption issues in the country during his “CIA 365” livestream in the early morning of September 6, Cayetano differentiated self-governance from superficial discipline.

He said while discipline is often imposed by external forces such as strict leaders or laws, self-governance comes from internal conviction.

“It's more than discipline. Y’ung self-governance, ibig sabihin, y’ung ‘di na kailangan y’ung iba pa magsabi sa 'yo… ikaw na mismo ang gagawa n’ung pagbabagong iyon,” he said.

He pointed to the ghost flood control projects in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as an example of systemic failure caused by the lack of self-governance among multiple actors.

“Napakaraming tao ang kailangang involved para magawa y’an (ghost projects). So it's a failure of self-governance ng bawat isa,” he said.

Cayetano stressed that real reform cannot rely solely on who is in power or how strict a leader is.

“Hindi pwedeng ngayon na si Sec. Vince [ang nasa DPWH] ay no corruption, pero kapag iba na ulit ang secretary, ayan na naman,” he said. “Bago natin tingnan y’ung pag-asa sa sistema o sa galing ng leader, dapat magsimula sa sarili natin.”

The senator called on his viewers across all generations to reflect on their core values, urging them to practice honesty and accountability as part of their identity.

He said if every generation of Filipinos pursues that transformation, the country will finally experience the true development we are all longing for.

“Guys, we need generational change… Any nation na meron pong self-governance, sila po ay may tunay na pagbabago at tunay na development,” he said.

Cayetano ended with prayer and an encouragement to his viewers to continue seeking accountability from the “right people” in the face of corruption scandals in the DPWH.

“‘Wag tayong mawawalan ng pag-asa. Tutok, tutok, tutok. At ‘pag sinabi nating ‘wag nating pakawalan, ‘wag nating pakawalan,” he said.

A few hours later, Cayetano met with national budget expert and former Bohol Mayor JR Rañola to dissect the DPWH’s proposed 2026 budget in preparation for the ongoing deliberations in the Senate.

“May mga nakita na kami – from flood control to maintenance [projects], to ano ang mga dapat may pondo at mga dapat na tanggalan, at paano jina-juggle ito. Makakatulong po ito sa DBM at kay Sec. Vince (Dizon) kasi they're redoing the budget,” he said in another livestream.

“So hopefully, y’ung mga gumawa nito (ghost projects) ay isa-isa mawala [sa pwesto] para hindi nga ma-manipulate ito,” he added. (PR)