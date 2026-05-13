Cayetano: Senate 'under attack'

SENATE President Alan Peter Cayetano said the Senate was "allegedly under attack" after gunshots were heard at the Senate building on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026.

“Kung sino nakikinig (Whoever is listening) from the government, this is the Senate of the Philippines, we are allegedly under attack,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Cayetano posted the video statement minutes after gunshots were heard inside the building. He noted that officials had contacted National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag, who claimed his personnel could not approach the Senate after being asked to leave earlier that day.

In an interview with reporters, Senate Secretary Mark Llandro “Dong” Mendoza said the first shots were fired by “perceived members of the NBI,” prompting heavily armed members of the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) to return fire.

Mendoza said the alleged NBI personnel had attempted to enter the building.

The Senate remains on lockdown while an assessment of the situation continues.

Mendoza assured the public that all senators and employees inside the building are safe, though officials are still gathering information on possible injuries resulting from the exchange. Cayetano later announced in another Facebook post that all are safe, including Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Meanwhile, Matibag denied the involvement of any NBI agents in the tension at the Senate, stating that he had ordered his men to stand down.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla also arrived at the Senate premises to help de-escalate the situation. “We are not here to arrest Senator Bato,” he said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. also arrived to help secure the building.

Heavily armed OSAA personnel, police, and Marines had trooped to the Senate after the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms announced around 7 p.m. that “someone will be arrested,” though he did not identify the target.

Before the gunfire, drilling sounds were heard coming from the walls on the second floor.

The tension erupted hours after Dela Rosa announced via Facebook Live that he had received information that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the NBI would arrest him following the plenary session and fly him to The Hague.

Dela Rosa urged his supporters to gather in front of the Senate for a prayer vigil to prevent the arrest.

“Ako po at nananawagan sa inyo sana tulungan nyo ako. Wag tayong pumayag na another Filipino ay dadalhin sa The Hague… Kung kayo ay meron pang puso para sa ating bansa, sana pumunta kayo dito. Ako ay nananawagan sa inyo, pumunta na kayo dito sa harap ng Senado para matigil itong kanilang plano na ako ay aarestuhin at dadalhin sa The Hague. Hindi po yan katanggap-tanggap,” said Dela Rosa.

“Kung kayo ay frustrated noon sa panahon na pagdala nila kay Pangulong Duterte sa The Hague, sana hindi na ito masundan pa. Hindi ako nananawagan para sa bayolenteng pag-aaklas. Ako po ay nananawagan ng isang peaceful na prayer rally dito sa harap ng Senado,” he added.

Dela Rosa faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to alleged crimes against humanity during the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte has been detained in The Hague since March 2025.

The NBI previously attempted but failed to serve the warrant against Dela Rosa. The Senator returned to the chamber on May 11, 2026, after a six-month absence, and was subsequently placed under the protective custody of the Senate. (TPM)