Cayetano siblings leave country amid probes

SENATOR siblings Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano have left the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

In a statement, the BI said there were no hold departure orders or derogatory records against the Cayetanos that would legally prevent them from leaving the country.

The agency refused to provide further details about the trip of the siblings, citing the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The Cayetanos reportedly left the country on Wednesday, September 9.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said senators are not required to get permission to leave the country for personal purposes.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has earlier relaunched the investigation into alleged funding anomalies in the Philippines' hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Alan Peter served as chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), the body that organized the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said the agency found evidence indicating that the cauldron at New Clark City in Tarlac, which was used during the Philippines’ hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, was paid for twice.

He said the project was paid for P55 million when it should have only cost around P30 million.

Matibag said they are still reviewing new evidence uncovered related to the matter prior to the filing of appropriate cases.

Alan Peter is also being implicated in billions of pesos in budget insertions under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Senator Panfilo Lacson also claimed there were “ghost” flood control projects in Taguig, the Cayetanos’ political bailiwick.

Lacson submitted documentary and testimonial evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with alleged irregularities involving infrastructure projects in Taguig City in July.

Cayetano earlier vehemently denied these accusations.

Lacson, however, said Cayetano’s trip abroad is not an issue as of the moment.

“Let’s make him take a break from the stress caused by issues that he himself created,” Lacson said.

“For all we know, Sen. Alan and his wife’s trip has something to do with reproductive health, which Singapore is known for. If it is simply health-related, I sincerely wish him well despite our animosities,” he added. / TPM