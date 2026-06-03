Cayetano slams ‘illegal coup d’etat’

SENATE President Alan Peter Cayetano slammed the installation of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President, tagging it an “illegal coup d’etat.”

In a video message, Cayetano, who refused to show up in the plenary session for three consecutive days before the Senate adjourned sine die, maintained that 13 senators are needed for a quorum that will allow the election of new leaders.

“Ang tingin ba ng 12 senador ay basta kakampi mo ang Malacañang ay wala ng batas? Kung titingnan ng rule 1 and 2 ng Senado, na ayon ito sa Philippine Constitution, para i-elect ang Senate President at Senate President Tempore ay kailangan 13. So paano po nila aalisin si Senator Loren Legarda kung 12 lang sila?” he said.

(Do the 12 senators think that as long as you are allied with Malacañang, there is no longer any law? If we look at Rules 1 and 2 of the Senate, which are based on the Philippine Constitution, electing the Senate President and Senate President Pro Tempore requires 13 votes. So how can they remove Senator Loren Legarda if there are only 12 of them?)

He maintained there is no ground for the appointment of an acting Senate President.

“This is an illegal coup d'état na may kasamang pagbabasura ng ating Konstitusyon,” he added.

(This is an illegal coup d’état accompanied by the discarding of our Constitution.)

Gatchalian was installed to replace Senator Loren Legarda after Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who belongs to the majority bloc, attended the plenary.

Cayetano said the “forced” leadership change aims to prevent the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

“Mga kababayan, sabi nila ginawa nila ito dahil naipit ang trabaho. Wala naman silang ginawa ngayon kung hindi baguhin ang mga committee, para walang Blue Ribbon Committee hearing bukas, para hindi maimbitahan ang 18 Marines,” said Cayetano.

(Fellow citizens, they say they did this because work was being hampered. But all they have done now is reshuffle the committees so that there will be no Blue Ribbon Committee hearing tomorrow and so that the 18 Marines will not be invited.)

The 18 former Marines supposedly corroborated the pronouncement of their comrade, retired Sergeant Orly Guteza, who earlier testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

Guteza said that from December 5, 2024 to August 2025, when he served as one of former Ako Bicol Partylist representative Zaldy Co’s security personnel, he delivered luggage containing millions worth of cash, which they call “trash,” to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s residences in Pasig and Taguig at least three times.

Cayetano maintained that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Senator Pia Cayetano, under his leadership, will push through.

“But tomorrow, tuloy ang hearing ng Blue Ribbon Committee. I am still the legitimate, legal, and moral Senate President of the Republic of the Philippines, and there are still functioning committees. We have to hear the testimonies. Invited po pati yung mga gumawa ng ilegal ngayon,” he said.

In a press conference, Palace Press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Malacañang recognizes the Senate leadership change.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, who was installed as the new chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee under the new leadership, said Cayetano remains the Senate President.

“We don’t have 13 but we can elect pro-tempore because it doesn’t say 13. Senator Cayetano is still the Senate President,” he said.

The minority bloc earlier denied the accusations of Cayetano that there was an attempt to prevent any proceedings in the chamber. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)