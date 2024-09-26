Cayetano, Zubiri clash over Taguig Embo resolution

SENATORS Alan Peter Cayetano and Juan Miguel Zubiri were involved in a heated argument during a plenary session on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

In a video, Cayetano and Zubiri moved closer while shouting at each other after the suspension of the session.

Senator JV Ejercito intervened and stood between the two, while Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Roberto Ancan also stepped in to stop the two lawmakers.

Senator Pia Cayetano approached her brother, embraced him, while slowly pushing him away.

The near-brawl incident erupted as they were discussing the adoption of Cayetano’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 23, which seeks to include the Embo (Enlisted Men's Barrio) barangays in the two legislative districts of Taguig City and Municipality of Pateros.

The resolution also aims to confirm the increase of the number of councilors in each district of Taguig, which is known to be Cayetano’s bailiwick.

It can be recalled that on December 1, 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, including the 10 Embo barangays of Makati City, is part of the territory of Taguig by legal rights and historic title.

The decision became final and executory on September 28, 2022.

Under the concurrent resolution, the first district will encompass Comembo, Pembo, and Rizal, while the second district will include Cembo, South Cembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, and Post Proper Southside.

As Zubiri insisted that the concurrent resolution was not part of the Senate’s agenda at that time, Cayetano cited the urgency of the measure, which will determine how residents of Embo barangays will vote for their congressmen and councilors in the upcoming 2025 midterm polls.

In the resumption of the session, Zubiri and Cayetano apologized over their actions.

Zubiri said he was seeking an explanation and clarification regarding Cayetano's resolution.

“It just came out in the air... This is not a simple resolution... Ang akin lang sana explain sana sa amin ano itong pag-uusapan natin. I asked a colleague who represented before these 10 Embo barangays. She doesn't also know what's going on. Due courtesy lang ba. Show some respect,” he said, noting that the Senate does not approve measures in the midnight hour when nobody's around.

(It just came out in the air... This is not a simple resolution…All I'm asking is for you to explain to us what this discussion is about. I asked a colleague who represented before these 10 Embo barangays. She doesn't also know what's going on. It's just basic courtesy.)

“If I raised my voice... it didn’t have to go that way and I apologize if I raised my voice. If this will help you, maybe we can take it up tomorrow,” he added.

Cayetano, for his part, explained that he was insisting that the measure must be discussed that night due to uncertainties brought about by the weather.

“I don't want to take the risk. Nakita niyo naman yung mga ulan ngayon eh kung bumagyo bukas at mag-adjourn tayo? So walang taga-Embo na pwedeng tumakbong congressman, walang pwedeng bumoto,” he said.

(I don’t want to take the risk. You see how it's raining now? What if there will be a storm tomorrow and we have to adjourn? Then, no one from Embo can run for Congress, and no one can vote.)

The resolution was approved.

Cayetano and Zubiri shook hands before the session was suspended.

The Senate is set to adjourn the session on September 27 until November 3.

The Commission on Elections scheduled the filing of candidacies for the midterm polls from October 1 to 8. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)