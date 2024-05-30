CBCP appoints Archbishop Alarcon as PPCRV spiritual director

AHEAD of the May 2025 national and local polls, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has appointed Caceres Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon as the national spiritual director of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

In his appointment, Alarcon was designated by the CBCP Permanent Council during the panel's online meeting last May 22.

"We hereby appoint His Excellency Most Rev. Rex Andrew C. Alarcon, D.D., Archbishop of Caceres, as the National Spiritual Director of the PPCRV," said the CBCP.

It added that the functions of the said office are in accordance with the statutes of PPCRV, and in coordination with the CBCP Permanent Council, through the Episcopal Commission on the Laity.

"This appointment will take effect immediately upon receipt of this letter and will remain valid according to the discretion of the Permanent Council," said the CBCP.

It expressed gratitude to Alarcon for accepting the appointment.

"We express our deepest gratitude to you for accepting this assignment. May the Lord continue to bless and guide your ministry," said the CBCP.

To note, the PPCRV is a non-partisan, non-sectarian, non-profit organization affiliated with the Catholic Church that seeks to ensure free, fair, and fraud-free elections in the Philippines.

Established in 1991, the PPCRV has been the constant "citizens' arm" of the Commission of Elections since 2010. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)