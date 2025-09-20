CBCP calls on faithful to join 'Trillion Peso March'

THE Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday, September 20, 2025, called on all Filipino faithful to join the mass gathering at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday to denounce the culture of corruption and demand accountability.

In a Pastoral Statement, the CBCP said they are urging all parishes, basic ecclesial communities, priests, consecrated persons, laity, charismatic communities, young people, Catholic schools, as well as Christians from various denominations to join the activity dubbed the “Trillion Peso March.”

"Let us come together as one people of God, united by faith and concern for the common good. Let us not meet corruption with apathy or violence, but with faith, courage, and unity. Let us raise our voices in prayer, in conscience, and in peaceful action," said the CBCP.

"Come to the Edsa People Power Monument on Sunday, September 21, at 2 p.m. Let our gathering be a sign that the Filipino people, guided by faith, will no longer be passive. Let us stand firm for truth, justice, and renewal," it furthered.

Even those outside Metro Manila, the prelates said, are urged to join the prayer rallies organized by their dioceses, parishes, Catholic schools, or other faith-based and civic groups.

"We encourage similar initiatives in all ecclesiastical jurisdictions across the country, as a sign of solidarity in this nationwide day of peaceful witness," said the CBCP.

The bishops also said they welcome the presence of "honest and hardworking" government employees and officials.

"Your participation testifies that not all in government are corrupt, and that reform is possible when conscience is alive," said the CBCP.

And in coming to the event, they stressed that the people must focus on denouncing corruption and crying for justice, and not allow opportunists to exploit public outrage for selfish gains.

"This gathering is not a political spectacle, but a moral stand. It is a moment of prayer, solidarity, and action against the entrenched culture of corruption that robs our people of dignity, deepens poverty, and betrays our future," said the CBCP.

The Trillion Peso March is a protest action aimed at demanding justice and accountability for the recent flood control fund anomalies.

A total of 211 church groups, political parties, universities, civil society organizations, and youth and student movements, as well as 56 individuals, have expressed their support for the activity. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)