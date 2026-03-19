CBCP-ECMI calls on dioceses to pray for Middle East peace

AS THE war rages in the Middle East, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant Peoples (ECMI) yesterday asked all dioceses and archdioceses in the country to offer prayers for peace in the region.

In a statement, CBCP-ECMI Chairman Bishop Socrates Mesiona said nobody can deny the "power of prayer" in bringing forth change amid dire situations.

"I earnestly request that you organize a special prayer for peace in the Middle East at the diocesan level—and, where possible, in parishes—perhaps during the Prayer of the Faithful at Sunday Masses or through dedicated adoration hours," said Mesiona.

"We firmly believe in the transformative power of prayer, as modeled by the Church's unwavering intercession for peace amid violence. Let us implore the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, and the martyrs of the region, that dialogue may prevail over aggression, justice over retaliation, and reconciliation over division," said Mesiona.

The CBCP official also called on all dioceses and archdioceses to extend assistance to the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the crisis-torn region.

Mesiona asked bishops and archbishops to aid the families of OFWs under their pastoral care.

"In fidelity to the Church's mission, I humbly appeal to each of your diocesan migrant offices or equivalent structures to monitor the situation of OFW families within your jurisdiction and extend concrete pastoral care," said Mesiona.

"This may include spiritual accompaniment, sacramental ministry, community outreach, and coordination with your local Caritas and local government units to address both immediate needs and long-term resilience," said Mesiona.

Since February 28, missile attacks have been continuously exchanged between the US, Israel, and Iran, with neighboring countries also falling victim to the strikes.

An estimated two million Filipinos work and live in different Middle East states. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)