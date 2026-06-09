CBCP expresses solidarity with Mindanao quake victims

FOLLOWING the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the province of Sarangani and other areas in Mindanao, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said it is one with those affected by the strong tremor.

In a statement, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said the prelates are in solidarity with the victims as well as survivors of the natural calamity.

"CBCP expresses its profound sorrow and solidarity with our brothers and sisters affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Sarangani province and other parts of Mindanao," said Garcera.

He said the CBCP grieves with the families, who have lost loved ones; prays for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured; and stand in spiritual communion with all those who have been displaced from their homes and livelihoods.

"As one family in Christ, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of our brothers and sisters. Their pain is our pain. Their loss is our loss," said Garcera.

On Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the death toll from the strong earthquake has increased to 37 as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday while also affecting a total of 17,689 families or 77,186 individuals.

Given the adverse effects of the quake, the CBCP chief is calling for prayers as well as donations for the victims of the quake.

Garcera said they are asking all dioceses and other Church institutions nationwide to pray for the victims of the natural calamity.

"I request all dioceses, parishes, religious communities, and Catholic institutions throughout the country to offer a special Prayer of the Faithful during all Masses next Sunday for the victims of the earthquake, for those engaged in rescue and relief operations, and for the swift recovery of the affected communities," said Garcera.

The CBCP chief asked for assistance for those affected by the strong earthquake via second collections to be conducted during the Sunday Masses of June 14.

"I appeal to all bishops to authorize a second collection in their respective dioceses. The proceeds of this collection may be transmitted through the diocesan social action centers and Caritas Philippines to support the emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts for our affected brothers and sisters," said Garcera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)