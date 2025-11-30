CBCP head calls for completion of the Edsa 'promise'

CATHOLIC Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David on Sunday, November 30, 2025, rallied participants of the second Trillion Peso March to fulfill the vision of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution.

Speaking during the Trillion Peso March at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, David urged the people to help restore the importance of transparency and accountability in government, even through a lengthy and lawful process.

"This spirit was born from the peaceful uprising in 1986 against the dictatorship, and our people drafted a democratic constitution in 1987. In this Constitution, all those currently in office in our government have sworn allegiance to the people," said David.

"Kaya tayo ay naririto ay dahil we have to complete the Edsa revolution, a peaceful revolution — a work in progress," he added.

The CBCP chief challenged President Bongbong Marcos Jr. to finish what he started in terms of holding accountable those behind the anomalous flood control projects.

The cardinal dared Marcos Jr. to fulfill his commitment to hold accountable those responsible for massive corruption in government.

"To the President… Ang panawagan namin ay simple lang: magtrabaho naman kayo! Panindigan naman ninyo ang sinimulan ninyo," said David.

He said Marcos can show how serious and sincere he is in holding the corrupt accountable by empowering the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

It can be recalled that the ICI was formed to investigate corruption in all government infrastructure projects, including flood control works.

"Lubus-lubusin niyo sa pamamagitan ng totoong transparent na investigation ng ICI na tunay na maghahabol sa mga kurakot sa paraang walang sinasanto, saan man dalhin ang imbestigasyon ng mga ebidensya," he said.

David led members of the CBCP and other religious organizations in participating in the second Trillion Peso March at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

A total of 86 out of the 87 dioceses and archdioceses in the country joined the sequel to the Trillion Peso March, with the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines as the only one that failed to participate. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)