CBCP laments excessive digital media use

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) lamented the prevailing excessive use of digital media and its adverse effects on Monday, February 16, 2026.

In a pastoral letter, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said excessive digital media use often leads to distraction, fatigue, loss of focus, weakened relationships, and diminished spiritual awareness.

"Constant connectivity leaves little room for silence and reflection. Many struggle to be present to God and others because screens constantly demand attention," Garcera said.

The CBCP called on the Filipino faithful to practice digital media fasting this Lenten season by detaching from social media, streaming, gaming, and online entertainment.

"Fasting has traditionally meant abstaining from food as an act of repentance and spiritual focus. Yet fasting also means detaching from whatever distracts our hearts from God. Today, constant engagement with phones, social media, streaming, gaming, and online entertainment often absorbs our attention and weakens our interior life," Garcera said.

Garcera said fasting must address the new realities shaping human life in the present time.

"One of the greatest influences today is digital media. Thus, we invite the faithful to undertake a digital media fasting as a contemporary expression of conversion and renewal," Garcera said.

To practice digital media fasting, the CBCP said the faithful must avoid phone use before sleep and upon waking, limit social media and streaming time, and observe device-free meals and gatherings.

The CBCP also urged the faithful to practice occasional 24-hour or weekend digital fasts, remove distracting apps, and replace screen time with prayer, service, reading, or conversation.

The Catholic Church enters the Lenten season on Wednesday with the observance of Ash Wednesday.

Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving for the Catholic faithful. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)