CBCP lauds Fr. Flavie over Ramon Magsaysay Award

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) applauded on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva for being named as one of the Ramon Magsaysay awardees for 2025.

In a "Congratulatory Message," CBCP president Cardinal Pablo David said they are one with the Filipino people in recognizing Villanueva’s work and advocacy.

"On behalf of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Fr. Flavie and the SVD community," said David.

"This recognition is not only a tribute to Fr. Flavie's person but also to the prophetic ministry he has embraced with courage and compassion," he added.

The Cardinal noted in particular Villanueva's tireless work of restoring dignity to victims of extrajudicial killings and their families during the dark years of the war on drugs.

"He has given voice to the voiceless, hope to the grieving, and strength to the weak, embodying the heart of the Church's mission for justice, peace, and the sanctity of life," said David.

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, Villanueva was named as one of the three recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Awards for 2025.

The other two recipients are Shaahina Ali from the Maldives, and the Indian organization Foundation to Educate Girls Globally or Educate Girls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)