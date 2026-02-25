CBCP lists 5 ways to maintain Edsa spirit

THE Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called on Filipinos to take actions that effect personal and social change to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

In a pastoral letter signed by CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera, the Philippine bishops said Filipinos must not be content with the mere remembrance of the 1986 events every February 25.

"As the nation remembers Edsa at 40, the challenge is not merely to commemorate the past, but to continue the work of conscience and conversion. Social transformation remains possible when citizens choose integrity over convenience and truth over silence," Garcera said.

"Guided by faith, inspired by history, and strengthened by community, we seek to help Filipinos rediscover their role in shaping a nation where justice is served, truth is honored, and peace is within reach," Garcera said.

The CBCP said the path to good citizenship begins with prayer. This is followed by taking a stand through moral courage and rejecting corruption, lies, and injustice.

The prelates said citizens must demand accountability through dialogue, participation, and lawful means.

This includes pruning elements that harm the common good through informed voting.

The CBCP said good citizenship requires hope sustained by communities of faith.

The CBCP said it is introducing the Katipunan Formation Program for Good Citizenship to support these goals. Garcera said the bishops want all archdioceses and dioceses to launch the program at the earliest possible time.

"Katipunan is not a political movement and not a campaign program. It is a formation process that seeks to shape Filipinos into good citizens rooted in Christian values," Garcera said.

5Ks remain after 40 years

The CBCP said the country remains mired in persistent social problems 40 years after the ouster of the dictatorship.

Garcera said the bishops are saddened by the persistence of corruption, lies, injustice, and indifference.

"Forty years later, many Filipinos ask a painful question: What happened to that dream? Today, the country continues to struggle with persistent social problems that weaken both public life and personal conscience," Garcera said.

"These realities have bred frustration and cynicism. Many people quietly say, 'Wala namang nangyayari'. Nothing seems to change," Garcera said.

The archbishop said current social problems consist of five Ks: korapsyon (corruption), kahirapan (poverty), kriminalidad (criminality), kasinungalingan (lies), and kataksilan (betrayal).

Garcera said corruption destroys trust and robs resources from the poor, while poverty persists despite honest labor. He said criminality creates fear, lies distort truth to undermine democracy, and betrayal places personal or foreign interests above love of country.

The Catholic Church played a central role in the 1986 revolution. Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin famously called on Filipinos to protect soldiers who defected from the National Government under Ferdinand Marcos Sr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)