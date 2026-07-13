CBCP: Mental health woes a ‘reality we cannot ignore’

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) expressed concerns on Monday, July 13, 2026, over the growing issue on mental health woes of Filipinos, calling it a "reality we cannot ignore."

In its Pastoral Letter after the 132nd Plenary Assembly, the CBCP noted how mental health concerns continue to increase owing to numerous causes such as poverty, unemployment, injustice, family breakdown, natural disasters, migration, and online gambling; as well as anxiety, loneliness, unhealthy comparison, cyberbullying, and addiction.

"Mental health concerns are becoming increasingly common in our country, especially among young people... These are not only personal burdens but also social concerns that call us to greater solidarity," said CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera.

In response, the CBCP urged all parishes, religious communities, Basic Ecclesial Community (BECs), and schools to promote honest conversations about mental health and strengthen collaboration with families, professionals, and government institutions.

It also urged the faithful in need to seek professional help, such as doctors, psychologists, counselors, and other caregivers.

"Our response as Church begins by listening and offering accompaniment. Every parish, family, BEC, school, and Catholic institution can become a place where people feel safe to ask for help without fear of shame or rejection. No one should suffer alone," said Garcera.

CBCP apology over suicide

In the same Pastoral Letter, the bishops and archbishops expressed apologies to the families, who lost a loved one through suicide, in case they felt slighted by the response of the Catholic Church.

The CBCP said it is apologizing to those that felt disregarded by the Catholic Church after losing their loved one to suicide.

"We wish to speak especially to families grieving the death of a loved one through suicide. If you have experienced misunderstanding or felt unwelcome within the Church during your time of grief, we ask your forgiveness," said Garcera.

In turn, the top CBCP official said the clergy and the laity are all urged to consider being with the suffering families.

This, he said, includes the provision of funeral rites to the deceased loved one and entrusting him/her to "the infinite mercy of God".

"We urge our priests and pastoral workers to accompany families with compassion, to celebrate the Church's funeral rites in accordance with current ecclesiastical discipline, and to proclaim the hope that is found in Christ," said Garcera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)