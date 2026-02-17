CBCP official: Don't fast for mere cosmetics

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called on the Filipino faithful on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to do acts of fasting and abstinence sincerely and not for the sake of showing off this Lenten Season.

In an interview, CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano said such acts must be done by the faithful with sincerity and authenticity.

"It should not be for the sake of doing it or just for the show. It should have an internal effect such as conversion," Secillano said.

Aside from fasting and abstinence, the priest urged the faithful to do acts of charity.

"There are some things we are being asked to do, like the practice of alms giving," said Secillano.

The CBCP official also urged public officials to consider fasting from corrupt practices.

Secillano said politicians may consider abstaining from engaging in corruption.

"If you are a politician, you may want to fast from stealing, from acts of corruption," said Secillano.

The priest said such a practice may not only be limited to the Lenten Season but beyond.

"It is not just for the 40 days (of Lent) but there must be an interior conversion to do what is right. It should be a way of life," said Secillano.

Lent is a 40-day period of penitential preparation for Easter, involving fasting, abstinence, and almsgiving.

It begins Wednesday, February 18, with the observance of Ash Wednesday and is capped by the celebration of Easter Sunday on April 5. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)