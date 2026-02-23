CBCP official offers alternative ways to observe Edsa spirit

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said there are alternative ways to participate in the Trillion Peso March III without physically being at the venue.

The event coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In a phone interview, Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace, said participation can take the form of liturgical prayers, ringing of bells, concerts, film screenings, and social media discussions. Other options include online forums, processions, and rallies held across the country.

“I trust we shall have significant and powerful expressions of demands in various ways,” Alminaza said.

Alminaza said it is important for people to support the commemoration of the 1986 revolution regardless of their location.

“Critical is the ongoing recapturing of the true spirit and lessons of EDSA, and communicating and appropriating these to the younger generations,” Alminaza said.

The prelate said he does not consider a large attendance at the third edition of the Trillion Peso March as the sole gauge of its success.

“I remain optimistic but (numbers) are not important to me,” Alminaza said.

Civil society groups and religious organizations will conduct the march Wednesday to call for justice amid the flood control projects controversy.

The event will take place at different sites near Edsa, with the People Power Monument serving as the main venue. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)