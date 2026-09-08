CBCP official warns vs abuse case cover ups

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is warning members of the clergy and religious communities against helping cover up cases of abuse of minors and vulnerable people.

In a report by CBCP News, CBCP Office for the Protection of Minors and Vulnerable Persons Chairman Bishop Dennis Villarojo said neglecting reports of abuses is also ground for accountability.

“Any form of cover-up or negligence can make the point person liable to a separate investigation, which may lead to removal from office,” Villarojo said.

This, he said, is because such act will also help contribute to the people growing more distant to the Church due to incidents of abuses.

“It is logical to postulate that a safe community is more attractive to young people than those that are perceived not to be,” said Villarojo.

He stressed that not even one abuse case involving the Church would be deemed acceptable.

"One case is more than what we can tolerate,” Villarojo said.

The call was made by Villarojo during the national convention of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines held in Zamboanga City last September 3. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)