CBCP panel: Fight vs corruption requires 'whole-of-nation' approach

THE fight against corruption in government calls for a "whole-of-nation" approach, according to the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice, and Peace (Ecsa-JP) said in a statement that it is imperative for every Filipino to take part in the elimination of corruption in government.

"Since his last State of the Nation Address (Sona), the President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) has been pointing out this corruption of uncontrolled greed and impunity exposed through the sub-standard, uncompleted and ghost flood control projects and other infrastructure developments," said CBCP-Ecsa-JP chairman Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

"The President has appealed to the private sector and the investigative journalists to look deeper into the facts of these anomalies. But we believe this demands nothing less than a whole-of-nation approach," he added.

Because of this, the prelate called on all dioceses and archdioceses to form movements against corruption.

"We urgently call on our social action network and partners in all our 87 archdioceses and dioceses across the country to commit in beginning a movement that supports the President’s call to put an end to corruption in government," Bagaforo said.

He said the CBCP-Ecsa-JP is prepared to initially act as the secretariat until the movements are fully organized.

"We will continue to reach out to you to begin organizing this movement," said Bagaforo.

In his speech during the observance of the National Heroes Day on Monday, August 25, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rallied Filipinos to join in the fight against corruption in government.

This comes a month after Marcos, in his Sona, condemned the alleged collusion between public officials and private contractors in stealing government funds through flood control projects. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)